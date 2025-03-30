KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Invests $1.35 Million in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 22,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 486,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,763,000 after purchasing an additional 75,481 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 35,915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 8,513 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 8,883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 84,671 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after buying an additional 8,617 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 1,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total value of $93,372.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 2,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total value of $153,679.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.43.

Taylor Morrison Home Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of TMHC opened at $60.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1-year low of $53.17 and a 1-year high of $75.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.70.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.24. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 10.81%. Equities analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

