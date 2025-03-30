KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Invests $1.39 Million in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in RLI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of RLI by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of RLI by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of RLI during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in RLI by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RLI alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RLI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of RLI from $100.50 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on RLI from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of RLI from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RLI has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.80.

RLI Stock Performance

Shares of RLI stock opened at $79.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.63 and a 200 day moving average of $79.41. RLI Corp. has a 52 week low of $67.53 and a 52 week high of $91.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.64). RLI had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 19.53%. As a group, research analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

RLI Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is 16.00%.

Insider Transactions at RLI

In other RLI news, Director David B. Duclos bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.50 per share, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,087.50. This represents a 38.35 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Craig W. Kliethermes purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.35 per share, with a total value of $356,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 139,190 shares in the company, valued at $9,931,206.50. This represents a 3.73 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $805,774. Corporate insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

RLI Profile

(Free Report)

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.