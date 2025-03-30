KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Makes New $1.18 Million Investment in RH (NYSE:RH)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RH. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in RH during the fourth quarter valued at $52,190,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of RH by 2,227.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 105,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,603,000 after purchasing an additional 101,160 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 141.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 159,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,375,000 after buying an additional 93,500 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in RH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,175,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in RH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,384,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of RH from $510.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded RH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $383.00 to $515.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on RH from $440.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of RH from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $261.00 to $374.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of RH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $403.25.

RH Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of RH stock opened at $236.26 on Friday. RH has a twelve month low of $212.04 and a twelve month high of $457.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $335.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $351.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.89, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at RH

In related news, CAO Christina Hargarten sold 5,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.20, for a total value of $2,361,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,444.80. This trade represents a 91.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.45, for a total value of $11,261,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,380 shares of company stock worth $28,922,379 in the last quarter. 28.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

