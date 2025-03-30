KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Makes New $1.19 Million Investment in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SIGI. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 957.1% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. 82.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Selective Insurance Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ SIGI opened at $91.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 0.54. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.13 and a 1-year high of $108.92.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.37). Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 4.26%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SIGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $93.00 price target (down previously from $116.00) on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SIGI

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.