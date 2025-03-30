KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Makes New $1.26 Million Investment in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 56,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Unity Software by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Unity Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 73.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unity Software

In related news, COO Alexander Blum sold 1,479 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $37,359.54. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 495,648 shares in the company, valued at $12,520,068.48. The trade was a 0.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 31,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $806,048.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 542,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,698,426.66. This represents a 5.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 865,236 shares of company stock valued at $20,849,425. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Unity Software Trading Down 4.9 %

Unity Software stock opened at $20.52 on Friday. Unity Software Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.90 and a 12-month high of $30.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.28.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $457.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.47 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 13.40% and a negative net margin of 36.63%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

U has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on Unity Software in a report on Monday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Benchmark upgraded shares of Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Unity Software from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.61.

Unity Software Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

