KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Makes New Investment in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 55,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 1,081.4% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 3,946.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,723 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 405.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 7,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COLD opened at $21.87 on Friday. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.41 and a 12-month high of $30.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.57.

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $666.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.03 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. On average, analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. This is a positive change from Americold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -270.59%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on COLD shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.82.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

