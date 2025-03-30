KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Makes New Investment in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 186,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in Aurora Innovation by 217.2% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 241.7% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Aurora Innovation alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AUR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Aurora Innovation in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Aurora Innovation in a report on Monday, March 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.07.

Aurora Innovation Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AUR opened at $6.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 2.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.28 and a 200-day moving average of $6.59. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $10.77.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aurora Innovation, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aurora Innovation Profile

(Free Report)

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.