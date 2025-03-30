KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Makes New Investment in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 75,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 130.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of HR opened at $16.76 on Friday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52-week low of $13.64 and a 52-week high of $18.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 0.97.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Healthcare Realty Trust ( NYSE:HR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 51.60% and a negative return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $309.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.40%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -69.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HR shares. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

