KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Makes New Investment in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 28,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HUBG. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 286.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Hub Group by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in Hub Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in Hub Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

HUBG stock opened at $37.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Hub Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.04 and a twelve month high of $53.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.44.

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 7.10%. Analysts anticipate that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. Hub Group’s payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HUBG. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Hub Group from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark lifted their price target on Hub Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Hub Group in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Hub Group from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.18.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

