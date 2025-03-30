KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Makes New Investment in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NXST. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 27,180.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,206,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,453 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,560,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,402,000. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the third quarter worth approximately $3,747,000. Finally, SGL Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the third quarter worth $3,758,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Trading Down 1.7 %

NXST opened at $176.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.04 and a 52 week high of $191.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $162.36 and a 200-day moving average of $164.61.

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $7.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.22 by ($1.66). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 26.03%. Equities research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 21.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.69. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NXST shares. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Monday, March 10th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Andrew Alford sold 3,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total value of $685,700.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,601.90. The trade was a 41.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gary Weitman sold 1,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total value of $219,917.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,409.75. The trade was a 23.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,105 shares of company stock worth $6,722,463. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

