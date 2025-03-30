KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Purchases New Holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,843 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,671 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Summit Materials by 179.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its stake in Summit Materials by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 18,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SUM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $52.50 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

Summit Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SUM opened at $52.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 3.10. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.64 and a 52 week high of $54.07. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.07 and a beta of 1.13.

Summit Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Summit Materials, Inc is a vertically integrated construction materials company, which engages in manufacturing construction materials and related downstream products. It operates through the following segments: West, East, and Cement. The West segment includes operations in Texas, Utah, Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Wyoming, Oklahoma, Arkansas and British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.