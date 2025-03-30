KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Purchases New Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,971 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,468,000. Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new position in Lumentum during the fourth quarter valued at $1,463,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LITE opened at $62.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.76. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.29 and a fifty-two week high of $104.00.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.41). Lumentum had a negative net margin of 36.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%. Equities analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 2,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $170,154.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,976 shares in the company, valued at $4,071,799.84. The trade was a 4.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LITE has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lumentum from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lumentum in a report on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lumentum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.40.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

