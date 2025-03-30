KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Purchases New Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 65,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STWD. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the third quarter worth about $55,000. 49.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE STWD opened at $19.83 on Friday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.12 and a fifty-two week high of $21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.68%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 174.55%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STWD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $22.50 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.21.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

