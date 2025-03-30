KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Purchases Shares of 12,300 Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 13.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 427,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,894,000 after buying an additional 50,664 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,674 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 5,883,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,940 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 104.3% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 8,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the third quarter valued at about $448,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FOUR opened at $84.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.76. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.87 and a 52 week high of $127.50.

Insider Activity at Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $405.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 6.89%. On average, analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.98, for a total value of $849,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,094,317.56. This represents a 5.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President David Taylor Lauber sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total transaction of $229,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 264,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,287,295.20. The trade was a 0.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,695 shares of company stock worth $1,097,380. Company insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on FOUR shares. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $140.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.30.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

