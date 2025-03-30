KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Purchases Shares of 13,600 Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,432,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Ryman Hospitality Properties Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:RHP opened at $91.77 on Friday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.75 and a 1 year high of $121.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.65.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Dividend Announcement

Ryman Hospitality Properties ( NYSE:RHP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.94. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 49.23% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $647.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.01 million. As a group, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is 104.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RHP. StockNews.com raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $133.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RHP

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Colin V. Reed acquired 8,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $97.54 per share, for a total transaction of $802,851.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 832,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,178,640.40. This trade represents a 1.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $45,895.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,675 shares in the company, valued at $259,555.25. This represents a 15.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.