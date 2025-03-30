KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Purchases Shares of 22,800 Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 22,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 11,848.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,840,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,623,000 after buying an additional 2,816,889 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Avnet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,676,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 204.6% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 690,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,489,000 after acquiring an additional 463,660 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Avnet by 227.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 214,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,197,000 after purchasing an additional 148,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 24.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 576,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,326,000 after purchasing an additional 114,217 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVT. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Avnet from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of Avnet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ AVT opened at $47.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Avnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.24 and a fifty-two week high of $59.24.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.01). Avnet had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 7.49%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.39%.

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

