KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Purchases Shares of 23,073 Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 23,073 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 10.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 153,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,014,000 after buying an additional 14,635 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 30.8% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 63,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 15,054 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 46,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 19,814 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $457,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Glacier Bancorp Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $43.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $60.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 0.77.

Glacier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 79.04%.

Several research analysts have commented on GBCI shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Stephens raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.50.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

