KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Takes $1.19 Million Position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 214.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 52,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,086,000 after buying an additional 35,600 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 185.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 20,380 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,986,000.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRNO. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Monday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.09.

Shares of NYSE:TRNO opened at $62.68 on Friday. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $53.78 and a 1 year high of $71.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.63. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.24. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 48.18% and a return on equity of 5.20%. Sell-side analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.08%.

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

