KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Takes $1.20 Million Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 126.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 6,386 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 312,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,649,000 after buying an additional 8,588 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,892,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 260,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,293,000 after acquiring an additional 18,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Littelfuse from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.00.

Littelfuse Price Performance

Shares of LFUS opened at $200.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 44.66, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.27. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.70 and a 12-month high of $275.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.51.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04. Littelfuse had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 8.55%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 62.22%.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

