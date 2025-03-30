KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Takes $1.31 Million Position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 59,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in S. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Bullseye Asset Management LLC grew its position in SentinelOne by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 67,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SentinelOne by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 13,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at SentinelOne

In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $1,370,657.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 959,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,612,038.64. This represents a 5.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 10,172 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $201,100.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 473,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,355,618.71. The trade was a 2.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 455,855 shares of company stock valued at $9,528,052. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NYSE S opened at $18.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.04 and a beta of 0.78. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.33 and a 52-week high of $29.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.73.

S has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

