KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Takes Position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in National Health Investors by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in National Health Investors in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NHI shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Monday, March 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

National Health Investors Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE NHI opened at $74.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.08. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.80 and a 1 year high of $86.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 10.29 and a current ratio of 10.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.29.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $85.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.13 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 38.53%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Health Investors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.38%.

National Health Investors Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

