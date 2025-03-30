KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Takes Position in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 85,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS owned 0.10% of Star Bulk Carriers as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 177.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,063 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 39.8% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,365 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBLK stock opened at $15.98 on Friday. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a twelve month low of $14.30 and a twelve month high of $27.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.03.

Star Bulk Carriers ( NASDAQ:SBLK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $308.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.91 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 24.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.54%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBLK. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.05.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 116 dry bulk vessels with combined carrying capacity of 13.1 million deadweight tonnage (dwt) consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 53,489 dwt and 209,537 dwt.

