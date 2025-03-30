Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Shares Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) by 81.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,678 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LESL. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Leslie’s during the third quarter worth $144,000. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 971.5% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 188,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 171,216 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Leslie’s by 334.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 20,564 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Leslie’s during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Leslie’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $569,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $3.00 price target on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Leslie’s from $3.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Leslie’s from $1.90 to $1.55 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leslie’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.65.

Leslie’s Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LESL opened at $0.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $153.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.20. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $6.64.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 2.13%.

About Leslie’s

Leslie’s, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

