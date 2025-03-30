Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Benchmark from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed Commerce has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.09.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of LSPD opened at $9.08 on Thursday. Lightspeed Commerce has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $18.96. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.34, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.72.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.07). Lightspeed Commerce had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 11.75%. On average, research analysts predict that Lightspeed Commerce will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Lightspeed Commerce

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSPD. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 214.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce during the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

About Lightspeed Commerce

(Get Free Report)

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.