Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Bank of America from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LSPD. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark lowered their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank cut their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.09.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LSPD

Lightspeed Commerce Trading Down 3.1 %

Lightspeed Commerce stock opened at $9.08 on Thursday. Lightspeed Commerce has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $18.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.52 and its 200 day moving average is $14.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 5.99.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.07). Lightspeed Commerce had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 11.75%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lightspeed Commerce will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 156.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 360,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,487,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 122,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 7,022 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Lightspeed Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 165.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 64,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 40,400 shares during the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lightspeed Commerce

(Get Free Report)

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.