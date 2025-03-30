Lithium ION Energy (CVE:ION) Shares Up 22.2% – Still a Buy?

Lithium ION Energy Ltd. (CVE:ION – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 22.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 1,475,783 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,924% from the average daily volume of 72,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
Lithium ION Energy Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$3.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.04.
Lithium ION Energy Company Profile
Lithium ION Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Asia. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. Its flagship property is the Baavhai-Uul lithium brine project that covers an area approximately 63,000 hectares located in Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ion Energy Ltd.
