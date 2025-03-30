LPL Financial LLC Acquires 134,889 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 35.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 517,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,889 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.15% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $33,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,792,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,198,000 after buying an additional 10,373 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF stock opened at $67.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 0.71. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52-week low of $64.72 and a 52-week high of $74.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.41.

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

