LPL Financial LLC Acquires 150,293 Shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT – Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,185,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,293 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF were worth $28,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bill Few Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $315,000. Curran Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $480,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $488,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $547,000.

Get NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF alerts:

NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF stock opened at $23.96 on Friday. NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF has a one year low of $23.76 and a one year high of $24.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.15 and a 200 day moving average of $24.24.

NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF Profile

The IQ MacKay Municipal Intermediate ETF (MMIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide enhanced total-return potential by investing mainly in investment-grade, AMT-free US municipal bonds with duration between 3-10 years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.