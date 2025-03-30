LPL Financial LLC Acquires 18,799 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 291,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,799 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $32,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Globe Life by 388.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Globe Life by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GL opened at $129.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.91. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.95 and a 52-week high of $131.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.02. Globe Life had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 22.32%. As a group, analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Globe Life’s payout ratio is presently 9.04%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Globe Life from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Globe Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Globe Life from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Globe Life from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Globe Life currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.60.

In other news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $1,345,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,529.88. The trade was a 36.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Matthew Darden sold 24,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.52, for a total value of $3,024,632.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,735,998.96. This represents a 38.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,338 shares of company stock worth $7,239,630. 1.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

