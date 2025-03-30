LPL Financial LLC Acquires 719,048 Shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HEQT)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HEQT – Free Report) by 195.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,086,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 719,048 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 18.42% of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF worth $32,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF by 319.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group bought a new position in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $383,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $431,000.

Get Simplify Hedged Equity ETF alerts:

Simplify Hedged Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA HEQT opened at $28.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.66 and a 200-day moving average of $29.49. Simplify Hedged Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $25.77 and a 52 week high of $30.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.72 million, a P/E ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 0.49.

Simplify Hedged Equity ETF Dividend Announcement

Simplify Hedged Equity ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 26th.

(Free Report)

The Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (HEQT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks capital appreciation by investing in ETFs that track the S&P 500 Index, while employing an options collar strategy. Each collar consists of an approximately 5% to 20% out-of-the-money put-spread.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HEQT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Hedged Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Hedged Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.