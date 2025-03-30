LPL Financial LLC Acquires 87,619 Shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS – Free Report) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 511,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,619 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 5.91% of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF worth $26,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 1,376.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $317,000.

Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:ROUS opened at $50.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $448.11 million, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.16. Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $45.51 and a 1-year high of $54.49.

Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.1874 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (ROUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Hartford Multi-factor Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks. The index relies on value, momentum and quality factors, among others. ROUS was launched on Feb 25, 2015 and is managed by Hartford.

