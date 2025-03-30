LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stake in JPMorgan International Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JIG)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan International Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JIG – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 477,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,259 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 33.36% of JPMorgan International Growth ETF worth $29,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JIG. SOL Capital Management CO grew its holdings in JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 61,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan International Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $254,000.

JPMorgan International Growth ETF stock opened at $63.79 on Friday. JPMorgan International Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $58.99 and a 12 month high of $69.61. The company has a market capitalization of $103.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.15.

The JPMorgan International Growth ETF (JIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of global ex-US stocks fundamentally selected for growth and quality traits. JIG was launched on May 20, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

