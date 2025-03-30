LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 53.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 642,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 223,516 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $29,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 820.8% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of IYE opened at $48.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.25. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $43.71 and a twelve month high of $51.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.66 and a 200 day moving average of $47.61.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

