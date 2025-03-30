LPL Financial LLC Buys 128,838 Shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 570,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128,838 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF were worth $34,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USMC. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 963,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,855,000 after acquiring an additional 132,829 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,822,000. Legacy CG LLC increased its stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 301,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,096,000 after purchasing an additional 29,583 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 253,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,218,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $11,093,000.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ USMC opened at $56.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 0.92. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $48.52 and a 1 year high of $63.13.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st.

The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

