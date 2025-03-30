LPL Financial LLC Buys 19,911 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,155 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,911 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $29,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SAP. Guardian Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter worth about $12,850,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $310,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of SAP by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 176,107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,359,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in SAP by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 95,438 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,498,000 after acquiring an additional 16,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in SAP by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 5,575 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on SAP shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on SAP from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of SAP from $265.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. TD Cowen raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SAP from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.83.

SAP Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:SAP opened at $267.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $175.08 and a 12-month high of $293.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.25.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.02). SAP had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 9.17%. Equities research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP Company Profile

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

