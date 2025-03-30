LPL Financial LLC Buys 27,036 Shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 861,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,036 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $31,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $7,416,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,378,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,873,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 190.4% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after buying an additional 45,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global View Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $978,000.

Shares of ARKF stock opened at $33.90 on Friday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $44.72. The stock has a market cap of $903.44 million, a P/E ratio of 39.66 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.31.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.

