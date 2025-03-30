LPL Financial LLC Buys 99,530 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,530 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.42% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $28,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 133.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

Shares of VPL opened at $73.00 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $67.57 and a 12 month high of $79.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.4178 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

