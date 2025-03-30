LPL Financial LLC Decreases Stake in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

LPL Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 247,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,923 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF were worth $26,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARKW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 1,454.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA ARKW opened at $96.36 on Friday. ARK Next Generation Internet ETF has a 1-year low of $64.00 and a 1-year high of $126.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.55 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.44.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF Profile

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

