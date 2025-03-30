LPL Financial LLC Grows Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,642 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,334 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of Diamondback Energy worth $29,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,675 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 198,283 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,485,000 after purchasing an additional 43,361 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 631.1% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,148 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,069,000 after purchasing an additional 37,246 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 48.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 146,870 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $28,008,000 after buying an additional 47,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 31,467 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,155,000 after buying an additional 8,704 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on FANG. Wolfe Research raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $219.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $212.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

In other news, Director Frank D. Tsuru purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $156.51 per share, with a total value of $313,020.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,802.30. This represents a 53.62 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $157.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.85. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.09 and a 52-week high of $214.50.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 33.64% and a return on equity of 13.68%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 25.32%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

