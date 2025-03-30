LPL Financial LLC Grows Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 36.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,522 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $29,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

HLT stock opened at $225.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $250.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.92. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $193.86 and a one year high of $275.22. The company has a market capitalization of $54.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.29.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.74% and a negative return on equity of 54.47%. On average, research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 9.76%.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In other news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 40,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.83, for a total value of $10,928,745.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,383 shares in the company, valued at $20,802,871.89. The trade was a 34.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $237.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $270.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $263.00 price objective (up from $243.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.53.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Further Reading

