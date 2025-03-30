LPL Financial LLC Grows Position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV – Free Report) by 67.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 762,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 305,859 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF worth $26,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $9,628,000. swisspartners Advisors Ltd increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. swisspartners Advisors Ltd now owns 216,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Systelligence LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 210,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,443,000 after purchasing an additional 25,795 shares during the period. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 155,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,925,000.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of EDIV stock opened at $35.85 on Friday. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $32.37 and a 1-year high of $39.23. The company has a market cap of $587.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.05.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

About SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

The SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (EDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a yield-weighted index of high-dividend-paying firms in emerging markets. The index screens for 3-year positive earnings growth and profitability. EDIV was launched on Feb 23, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.