LPL Financial LLC Grows Stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 615,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,039 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 5.59% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $28,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JPSE. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 50.2% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 190,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,166,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Zega Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zega Financial LLC now owns 24,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 7,714 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $423,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPSE opened at $43.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.30 million, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.45. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $41.87 and a twelve month high of $52.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.098 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (JPSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a multi-factor index comprised of US small-cap stocks. The index uses a combination of fundamental and technical factors for stock selection, and inverse volatility for weighting.

