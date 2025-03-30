LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 214.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 432,769 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295,163 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $30,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $465,134,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in CoStar Group by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,249,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,678,000 after buying an additional 1,073,793 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,358,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,177 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,059,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,286,987,000 after acquiring an additional 722,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,810,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,504,000 after acquiring an additional 650,454 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSGP opened at $79.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 8.96 and a quick ratio of 9.63. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.26 and a 1-year high of $96.98. The stock has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.60 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.81.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 5.07%. The firm had revenue of $709.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSGP. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on CoStar Group from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CoStar Group from $99.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CoStar Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.07.

In other news, CAO Cynthia Cammett Cann sold 1,749 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total transaction of $139,745.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,456 shares in the company, valued at $2,353,534.40. The trade was a 5.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

