LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 448,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,873 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.87% of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF worth $26,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 14,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period.

Get Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF alerts:

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Stock Down 4.0 %

BATS FLQL opened at $56.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 0.95. Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a 52-week low of $49.84 and a 52-week high of $62.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.20.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Company Profile

The Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Large Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor US large-cap index. Stocks are selected and weighted based on a combination of quality, value, momentum, and low-volatility factors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLQL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.