LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,182 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $27,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 286,247.1% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 730,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $925,349,000 after purchasing an additional 729,930 shares during the period. Windacre Partnership LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 728,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,038,951,000 after buying an additional 217,700 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,126,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,694,585,000 after buying an additional 185,422 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,851,160,000 after buying an additional 173,642 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth $100,811,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on TDG shares. UBS Group raised TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,595.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,500.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,563.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,477.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert J. Small sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,335.22, for a total transaction of $1,335,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,042,177.34. This represents a 1.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,359.06, for a total value of $4,077,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,892,616. This trade represents a 45.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,594 shares of company stock valued at $165,646,468 over the last three months. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

NYSE TDG opened at $1,377.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,343.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,329.72. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $1,176.31 and a one year high of $1,451.32. The firm has a market cap of $77.24 billion, a PE ratio of 48.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.38.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.84. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About TransDigm Group

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.