LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,014,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF were worth $29,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLJP. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 122.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 188.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 66,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter.

Get Franklin FTSE Japan ETF alerts:

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF stock opened at $29.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.36. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $25.74 and a 52 week high of $31.08.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Profile

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.