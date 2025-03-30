LPL Financial LLC Has $26.53 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,139,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,726 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 2.77% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $26,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSJQ. United Community Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Denver PWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $171,000.

BSJQ opened at $23.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.39. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.86 and a fifty-two week high of $23.58.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.1209 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

