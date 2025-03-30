LPL Financial LLC Has $27.48 Million Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) by 94.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 425,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 206,873 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 3.49% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF worth $27,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $249,000.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $67.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $825.21 million, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.14. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $63.32 and a 52-week high of $73.20.

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

