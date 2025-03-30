LPL Financial LLC Has $27.72 Million Stake in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF – Free Report) by 44.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 617,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,475 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 6.17% of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs worth $27,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs during the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. 4J Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs in the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BUFF stock opened at $44.00 on Friday. Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs has a 12 month low of $40.93 and a 12 month high of $46.71. The company has a market cap of $554.43 million, a PE ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.85.

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BUFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of Innovators twelve monthly Power Buffer ETFs, which targets specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFF was launched on Oct 20, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

