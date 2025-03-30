LPL Financial LLC Has $28.68 Million Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 245,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 43,581 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $28,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,427,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,724,117,000 after acquiring an additional 326,181 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,861,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $883,732,000 after purchasing an additional 74,569 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Nucor by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,758,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $205,282,000 after purchasing an additional 358,721 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,680,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $196,127,000 after purchasing an additional 68,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Nucor by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,679,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $195,977,000 after buying an additional 104,238 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nucor Stock Performance

NYSE NUE opened at $121.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.27. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $112.25 and a 1 year high of $203.00.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.28. Nucor had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 9.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NUE. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Nucor from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Nucor in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus set a $155.00 target price on Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.44.

Nucor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

